Nine Tigers named to ACC All-Academic team

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. -- The Clemson men's soccer team had a program record nine student-athletes chosen to the ACC All-Academic team. Hermann Trophy Finalist Oskar Ågren was named the ACC Men's Soccer Scholar Athlete of the Year. This incredible off-field accomplishment comes in the same year as the team's greatest on-field achievement since 1987, claiming the National Championship.

Oskar Ågren, Charlie Asensio, Alvaro Gomez, Callum Johnson, George Marks, John Martin, Quinn McNeill, Isaiah Reid, and Ousmane Sylla were the Tigers selected to the team. Nine is the most selections of any school in the conference.

Ågren adds the illustrious Scholar Athlete of the Year award to his already packed trophy case. A Second-Team United Soccer Coaches All-American member, First Team All-South Region member, First Team All-ACC member, and first round MLS SuperDraft pick, the Swedish center back put together one of the most well-recognized seasons in team history.

Asensio, Johnson, Marks, and Martin were all drafted in the MLS SuperDraft earlier this month. Each managed to contribute greatly to the Tigers’ on-field success while still managing to excel in the classroom.

Marks started all 23 games in net for Clemson, and graduates as one of the most-accomplished keepers in school history. Asensio, Johnson and Martin each played crucial roles in the NCAA College Cup, with Asensio and Johnson earning starts and Martin converting on a penalty kick attempt in the shootout against Notre Dame.

A history major, Gomez graduated from Clemson in December, 2021 just a few days following the National Championship. He closed out his season with three goals, including the game-winner in the 89th minute against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16.

Reid scored each of Clemson’s two goals in the National Championship victory over Washington. He concluded his junior season as the team’s leading scorer (9), while McNeill finished the year with four goals and four assists. He played all 200 minutes of the College Cup.

Sylla was a fantastic offensive presence in the midfield for Mike Noonan’s squad all season long, scoring five goals and contributing a team high seven assists. He is getting his degree in sociology.