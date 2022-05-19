National champion Clemson soccer to open with historic Indiana matchup

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson United will open its 2022 season and National Championship defense at Historic Riggs Field against Indiana University. The season opener will take place on the evening of Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m.

The Alliance matchup features two of the most storied programs in college soccer, with 11 National Championships between the pair, including two of the last 10. Both teams are in the top-10 in all-time winning percentage and NCAA Tournament final four appearances, with Indiana holding a streak of 35 consecutive selections to the NCAA Tournament.

“We are extremely excited about this historic match,” stated Head Coach Mike Noonan. “It was paramount to us to provide our fans with an opening matchup that reflects the elite level of this program, and it is important to begin our title defense with a competitive battle.”

The Tigers and Hoosiers have faced off 11 times, with Indiana leading the series 6-4-1. It was the Hoosiers who came out on top of the most recent battle, defeating Clemson in Bloomington, Ind. on August 31, 2012 by a score of 3-0.

Both teams have won their conference 15 times in their rich histories. They have met in the NCAA Tournament four times and have split those matches 2-2. In all cases, the team who won the Clemson/Indiana match in the NCAA Tournament has gone on to play in the National Championship.

The remainder of Clemson United’s 2022 schedule will be released in the near future. Season tickets for the 2022 campaign go on sale on July 11 on ClemsonTigers.com.