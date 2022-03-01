LOOK: Clemson soccer championship sign unveiled at 'Clemson Day'

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Tuesday was “Clemson Day” at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, and Clemson Men’s Soccer National Championship team was recognized as part of the festivities.

Head coach Mike Noonan, Athletic Director Graham Neff, and players Alvaro Gomez and Isaiah Reed made the trip to Columbia and were recognized with a resolution in front of the Senate and the House. A highlight video was shown and then they were taken out to the Statehouse steps to unveil the new Department of Transportation road signs that commemorate the championship.

There will be 13 of the signs posted at different entry points around the state. The group also met with Governor Henry McMaster and will be honored with a dinner later today.

The flag is flying, the sign has been unveiled!



?????????????? ?????? in full swing at the South Carolina Statehouse. pic.twitter.com/fxzt6XfmQS — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) March 1, 2022

Great meeting with representatives from Clemson University today and members of their men’s soccer team.



Congratulations again on your National Championship. Keep making South Carolina proud! pic.twitter.com/liRTHEXrO4 — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 1, 2022

Tigers at the Capital ??



We had a blast at the Statehouse for Clemson Day where we were recognized for our National Championship! ??#ClemsonUnited?????? pic.twitter.com/2Di5TZ2JtU — Clemson Men's Soccer NATIONAL CHAMPS (@ClemsonMSoccer) March 1, 2022