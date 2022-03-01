LOOK: Clemson soccer championship sign unveiled at 'Clemson Day'
by - Senior Writer - Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 4:26 PM
13 Clemson National Championship road signs will be posted around the state (Photo courtesy: Andrew Leaphart)
13 Clemson National Championship road signs will be posted around the state (Photo courtesy: Andrew Leaphart)

Tuesday was “Clemson Day” at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, and Clemson Men’s Soccer National Championship team was recognized as part of the festivities.

Head coach Mike Noonan, Athletic Director Graham Neff, and players Alvaro Gomez and Isaiah Reed made the trip to Columbia and were recognized with a resolution in front of the Senate and the House. A highlight video was shown and then they were taken out to the Statehouse steps to unveil the new Department of Transportation road signs that commemorate the championship.

There will be 13 of the signs posted at different entry points around the state. The group also met with Governor Henry McMaster and will be honored with a dinner later today.

