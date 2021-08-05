Clemson Women's Soccer ranked No. 5 in preseason poll

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – United Soccer Coaches released its pre-season rankings, and Clemson Women’s Soccer comes in at No. 7 in the poll. Clemson is one of only two schools in the nation that are in the top 10 in both the men’s and women’s polls.

The Tigers return 2020 All-ACC performers Megan Bornkamp, Makenna Morris, Hal Hershfelt and Courtney Jones. The 2021 team consists of 16 returners and a highly talented recruiting class with nine freshmen and Cassidy Lindley, a transfer from Florida.

The 2021 campaign will mark the 11th season with Head Coach Eddie Radwanski at the helm alongside Associate Head Coach Jeff Robbins and Assistant Coach Siri Mullinix. The Tigers will compete in an exhibition match at Wake Forest on Monday, August 9 and will be at Historic Riggs Field for its first home match on Friday, August 13.