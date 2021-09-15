Clemson with shutout win over Georgia Southern

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. — Behind an early barrage of goals from Callum Johnson, Quinn McNeill and Josh Hallenberger, the Tigers improved their undefeated record to 6-0 (1-0 ACC) on Tuesday night at Historic Riggs Field. Clemson netted two more goals in the evening to defeat Georgia Southern (3-3, 0-0 MAC).

Johnson entered the match leading the Tigers with four assists, but this time it was he who blasted the first goal of the game into the net off the pass from Mohamed Seye. McNeill and Hallenberger each scored off crosses from Enrique Montana and Charlie Asensio, respectively.

Isaiah Reid scored the first second-half goal on Montana’s second assist of the match, also a cross, and Tim Strobeck took the beautiful through-ball off the foot of Elton Chifamba around the Eagles’ goalkeeper and knocked in the final goal of the night. Clemson’s defense held stout as Trevor Manion played the final 25 minutes in net for the Tigers and secured the clean sheet.

Up next, The Tigers return to ACC competition when they take on the Boston College Eagles on Friday night at Historic Riggs Field. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on ACCNX.