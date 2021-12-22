Clemson to hold national championship parade for men’s soccer title
by - Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 6:35 PM
Clemson will hold the event in January to honor the school’s third men’s soccer national title and a first since 1987. (Dawson Powers/Clemson)
Clemson will hold the event in January to honor the school’s third men’s soccer national title and a first since 1987. (Dawson Powers/Clemson)

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson community is set to come together on Jan. 15 as Clemson Athletics hosts a parade to celebrate the men’s soccer team’s National Championship, coinciding with the start of the spring semester. Following the parade, a recognition will take place during halftime of the men’s basketball game against Boston College in Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson defeated No. 2 Washington 2-0 in the championship match on Dec. 12.

The parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. at Sikes Hall and travel along Highway 93, concluding at Historic Riggs Field, prior to the ceremony at the basketball game. Students and fans are encouraged to gather on Bowman Field and line the streets of the parade route to celebrate the third national title in program history. Those attending are encouraged to visit downtown businesses both before and after the celebration.

The basketball game is scheduled to tip at 6:30 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum. More operational detail will follow at a later date.

