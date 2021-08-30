Clemson starts season 2-0 with shutout win over USC Upstate

CLEMSON, S.C. -- The Clemson Tigers won their second match of the season against USC Upstate by a score of 5-0 on Sunday night at Historic Riggs Field. The victory was the 33rd of goalkeeper George Marks’s career, moving him into sole possession of sixth place on Clemson’s all-time goalkeeper wins leaderboard.

The Tigers came onto Riggs Field firing on all cylinders. In his first minutes of the season, junior forward Mohamed Seye headed a Callum Johnson cross past the Upstate keeper to give Clemson the early 1-0 advantage.

Oskar Agren scored his first goal of the year off a rebound resulting from a designed free kick opportunity, and Isaiah Reid rounded out the first-half scoring when he rose above a Spartan defender and placed a header off an Enrique Montana cross into the right side panel.

Reid scored the first second-half goal on a beautiful ball played over the top by Tim Ströbeck, and Alvaro Gomez put away the final goal of the match on a left-footed blast into the right side of the net. The goal marked the third of his career and the first of his season.

“We took our restarts well” said Head Coach Mike Noonan on the success of his attacking unit. “We came out in the second half with the purpose of scoring a fourth goal, and once we did that it made the game a lot easier.”

Up next, The Tigers will host in-state rival South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 3. Kickoff for that matchup is slated for 7 p.m. and the match is set to be broadcast on ACCNX.

