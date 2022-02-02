Clemson soccer coach Mike Noonan receives contract extension

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Board of Trustees Compensation Committee on Wednesday approved a contract extension through the 2027 season for Head Men’s Soccer Coach Mike Noonan on the heels of the team’s 2021 National Championship run. The two-time ACC Champion has led the Tigers to a pair of College Cup appearances, and has continued to receive high marks in the classroom.

The team has received a cumulative GPA over 3.0 in each year of Noonan’s tenure. This past season saw a program record and conference-high nine Tigers earn ACC All-Academic honors, including ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year and MAC Hermann Trophy Finalist Oskar Ågren.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Coach Noonan leading the men’s soccer program for a long time,” said Director of Athletics Graham Neff. “In addition to the national championship this season, Coach Noonan’s program has consistently been among the highest achievers on and off the field.”

In his 12 seasons, Noonan has become one of the most accomplished coaches in school history, leading the Tigers to two ACC championships and was named the National Coach of the Year in 2021.

“I am excited about continuing our work as the Swann Family Coaching Chair for Men’s Soccer,” said Noonan. “Although we have accomplished much, many challenges still remain. I want to thank all of my staff and players (alumni) who have created a championship culture within our program.

I would also like to thank the Board of Trustees, President Clements, Director of Athletics Graham Neff, and IPTAY for their belief and faith in our work. A huge thank you is also in order for the tireless efforts of our sport supervisor Kyle Young and Terry Don Phillips for providing the opportunity for my family and I to be part of the Clemson family. Finally, I am tremendously grateful for the work of outgoing AD Dan Radakovich, who directed transformational resources and facilities to help us bring the soccer National Championship back to Tigertown.”

The program has also seen a significant impact on the professional game, including 23 drafted into the MLS during Noonan’s tenure. This January’s MLS SuperDraft saw a school-record six Tigers drafted, tied for most by any one school in a single draft. The entirety of the 2019 Clemson starting lineup went on to either be drafted or signed to a homegrown contract.

Noonan was named the 2019 ACC Coach of the Year after leading the team to an ACC Regular Season title, and this past season was declared the United Soccer Coaches Coach of the Year. His National Championship side lost three first-team All-ACC players from the year before and still managed to go on the historic run that brought Coach Noonan his first National Championship.

In 2015, Noonan led the Tigers to the College Cup, where they finished as the NCAA National Runner-Up after falling to Stanford. Four players were named NSCAA All-Americans in 2015, and three made the College Cup All-Tournament Team. Seven Tigers earned All-ACC honors, including ACC Midfielder of the Year Paul Clowes and ACC Defender of the Year Kyle Fisher. Four players from Noonan’s 2015 squad were drafted into the MLS, highlighted by Andrew Tarbell, who was taken eighth overall by the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Tigers’ coach has also overseen the development of five MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalists, two finalists, and one winner. Robbie Robinson brought home collegiate soccer’s most prestigious individual award in 2019 weeks before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft while Ågren was named a finalist for the award prior to his first round selection.

Noonan became the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at Clemson University in January 2010. He is just the program’s fifth coach in the 75-plus year history of Clemson men’s soccer, and has compiled a 134-71-33 record in that time. Noonan came to Clemson from Brown University of the Ivy League. There, he won six Ivy League titles before making the transition to the ACC with Clemson.

His 358-87-75 career record puts him in the top-10 for wins amongst active coaches, and with his new extension he is well-positioned to continue climbing up that leaderboard.