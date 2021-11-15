Clemson selected to third consecutive NCAA tournament

CLEMSON, S.C. -- The Clemson men's soccer team has been selected to its 34th all-time NCAA Tournament, and third in the last three seasons. Clemson was chosen as the No. 8 seed and earned a first-round bye as well as home-field advantage in the round of 32 and 16, should it advance.

Clemson will take on the winner of Denver (9-3-5) and Grand Canyon (15-3-1). That match will be played on Thursday and will be hosted by Grand Canyon. Clemson's round of 32 match will be played at Historic Riggs Field on Sunday, Nov. 21 with details about time and streaming to be announced.

The Tigers (13-5-0) won the ACC Atlantic Division for the third straight year in route to their 34th tournament appearance, giving them the 8th most of any program. Head Coach Mike Noonan's squad has been selected to eight of the last nine NCAA Tournaments. Clemson is 55-28-6 all-time in the tournament, and has reached the championship four times, capturing national titles in 1984 and 1987.

The winner of Clemson's round of 32 match will take on the victor of No. 9 seeded Kentucky vs. either Akron or Santa Clara. Should Clemson advance, the round of 16 match will take place over the weekend of Nov. 27-28 at Historic Riggs Field.

All tickets for NCAA Tournament are general admission. Adult tickets (18+) are $8 and youth tickets are $3. To purchase tickets for the NCAA Tournament, please visit ClemsonTigers.com/soccertickets.

