Clemson scores eight goals in blowout win over Saint Francis

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson kicked off its regular-season slate with an impressive 8-0 victory over the Saint Francis Red Flash on Thursday night at Historic Riggs Field.

The Tigers’ offensive attack exploded early on with Renee Lyles, Sydney Minarik and Grace Wagner all netting their first-career goals in the first 45 minutes. Sophomores Megan Bornkamp and Makenna Morris both added braces in the half as well, with Bornkamp’s goals coming off well-played corner kicks by Renee Guion. Juniors Maliah Morris and Caroline Conti each notched a pair of assists in the half. This was the most goals in a half for Clemson since the Tigers scored nine in the first half of a 14-0 win over Alabama A&M on September 22, 2013.

In the second half, midfielder Hal Hershfelt became the sixth Tiger to score on the evening by slotting home a goal in the 64th minute. Senior goalkeeper Hensley Hancuff recorded 73 scoreless minutes in goal, before giving way to freshman Ally Lynch who finished off the shutout.

“We were ready for this game,” said Head Coach Eddie Radwanski. “We still have a lot of improvement ahead and things that we need to work on, but it was a good response from our group today and a great way to start the season. Now we’ve gotta get back to work and see if we can keep the momentum going.”

Up next, the Tigers host the Loyola Greyhounds on Sunday, August 22 at Historic Riggs Field. The match will kick off at 7 p.m.

