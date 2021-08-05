Clemson Men's Soccer ranked No. 6 in preseason poll
by - 2021 Aug 5, Thu 08:40
Clemson soccer should be elite again (Photo via David Platt)
Clemson soccer should be elite again (Photo via David Platt)

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson’s men’s soccer team was ranked No. 6 in the United Soccer Coaches Pre-Season Poll, which was released on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers concluded the 2020 season ranked seventh nationally.

In his 12th season as Clemson’s gaffer, Mike Noonan returns nine of his 11 starters from last spring's ACC Champion side, including captain goalkeeper George Marks as well as three other 2020 All-ACC athletes.

Clemson’s women’s team debuted in the pre-season poll at No. 7, making Clemson one of only two schools to have both teams in the top-10.

The Tigers open their season on Sunday, August 15 at Historic Riggs Field against Wofford at 7:00 p.m. in a pre-season matchup. The regular season will begin at home against St. John’s on Thursday, August 26, also slated for a 7:00 p.m. kick-off.

Comment on this story
Print   
ESPN analyst predicts Georgia to beat Clemson
ESPN analyst predicts Georgia to beat Clemson
Elite cornerback has Clemson in top schools
Elite cornerback has Clemson in top schools
Clemson Women's Soccer ranked No. 5 in preseason poll
Clemson Women's Soccer ranked No. 5 in preseason poll
Larry Penley named GCAA District Coach of the Year
Larry Penley named GCAA District Coach of the Year
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Soccer Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest