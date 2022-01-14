Clemson Men's Soccer National Championship Parade information
Clemson Athletics will host a parade to honor the men’s soccer team’s National Championship on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Following the parade, a recognition will take place during halftime of the men's basketball game against Boston College in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The parade will begin at Sikes Hall and travel along Highway 93, concluding at Historic Riggs Field. No gathering will take place at Riggs Field, but a ceremony will be held at the basketball game. Students and fans are encouraged to gather on Bowman Field and line the streets of the parade route to celebrate the third national title in program history. Those attending are encouraged to visit downtown businesses both before and after the celebration.

The basketball game is scheduled to tip at 6:30 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum, with tickets available for purchase HERE.

Parking will be available in downtown Clemson, as well as behind Sikes Hall. Lot 2 will also be open beginning at 2 p.m. Highway 93 will be blocked to through traffic from Cherry Rd. to Williamson Rd. beginning at 3:15 p.m.

Fans are also encouraged to attend the men's tennis match at the Duckworth Family Tennis Center as the Tigers open the season at noon against Furman.

