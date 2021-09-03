Clemson men's soccer dominates second half to rout Gamecocks, extends streak

CLEMSON, S.C. -- The Clemson Tigers extended their win streak over rival South Carolina to eight straight games with an emphatic 5-0 victory on Friday night in front of a packed Historic Riggs Field. The Tigers took advantage of two Gamecock red cards and scored five second-half goals to improve to 3-0 on the young season.

The first half went scoreless, but was far from uneventful. The Tigers strung together several chances that just missed the back of the net. South Carolina’s Jake O’Connor earned a second yellow card and was sent off in the 36th minute.

After earning a yellow card for dissent early in the match, Gamecocks’ midfielder Jordan Matthews was given his second yellow on a sliding challenge against Clemson’s Josh Hallenberger. South Carolina was forced to play the remaining 48 minutes of the match down two men.

While Clemson dominated second-half possession, it wasn’t until the 66th minute when Ousmane Sylla made a beautiful run into the South Carolina penalty box and struck the first goal of the match with the outside of his right foot past the goalkeeper and into the net. Mohamed Seye then scored two goals in the span of 11 minutes to extend the lead to 3-0 with just 10 minutes remaining in the match, all but putting the game out of reach for the undermanned Gamecocks.

Tim Ströbeck netted his first career goal as a Tiger on a gorgeous bended ball that found the top left corner of the frame, and Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador put the final nail in the coffin with a lofted header off a Charlie Asensio cross.

After the game, Mike Noonan, who advanced to 13-3 against South Carolina as Clemson’s head coach, gave praise to the thousands of Tiger faithful that came to support the team. “There is no better crowd in college soccer than Clemson’s. They are unbelievable… we are looking forward to Monday, we’re looking forward to every time we can play in front of them.”

Up next, the Tigers will return to Historic Riggs Field to take on South Florida on Monday night. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. and the match is set to be broadcast on the ACC Network.

OUSMANE GIVES US THE LEAD WITH THE OUTSIDE THE BOOT!#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/0vPPB7HTVx — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) September 4, 2021

SEYE GOES ?????? ???????? AND DOUBLES THE LEAD TO 2-0 ????



15' to go ??#ClemsonUnited???? pic.twitter.com/n11aRN9Xk6 — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) September 4, 2021

SEYE WITH THE BRACE! THATS 3?? SECOND-HALF GOALS FOR THE LADS!!!#ClemsonUnited???? pic.twitter.com/xhqfPuAC36 — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) September 4, 2021

STRÖBECK'S FIRST AS A TIGER IS AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTY!!!! IT'S 4-0 TIGERS!!!! JUST 2 MINUTES UNTIL THE CELEBRATION CAN BEGIN!#ClemsonUnited???? pic.twitter.com/4wpMD6xQid — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) September 4, 2021