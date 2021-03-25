Clemson men's soccer adds four to 2021 recruiting class

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson men’s soccer program announced today that it has added four players to its 2021 recruiting class. The four spring additions bring the Tigers’ 2021 recruiting class to seven total members after the program announced its first three signings on Nov. 11, 2020. All seven players will join the program ahead of the 2021 fall season. Elton Chifamba MIDFIELDER • BLACKLICK, OHIO • CREW SC ACADEMY // COLUMBUS CREW SC Elton Chifamba will arrive in Clemson as one of the most highly regarded prospects in the 2021 recruiting class… Has earned numerous U.S. Youth National Team call-ups… A standout member of the Columbus Crew SC's academy system… Recently trained with the Crew’s First Team during its 2021 MLS preseason camp… Has been a regular member of First Team training sessions with Columbus Crew SC… Has been a part of the Crew SC Academy since joining as a U12 player… A four-star recruit according to TopDrawerSoccer.com… Regarded as the best central midfield prospects in 2021… Committed to Clemson on Dec. 22, 2020. NOONAN ON CHIFAMBA...

“Elton is someone who we’ve valued for a very, very long time in the recruiting process. You have to give Elton a lot of credit because he wanted to be a Tiger… He’s a young man who is in the mold of what we want in a midfielder in terms of being a two-way player. He likes to defend but is also very good with the ball. I think he’s someone who can come in and contribute right away.”

Camilo Comi

FORWARD • ROSARIO, ARGENTINA • CLUB ATLETICO TALLERES

Camilo Comi will arrive in Clemson as a speedy left-footed winger… Has played for Club Atletico Talleres since 2019… Was a part of Club Atletico Lanus in 2018… Comi was a part of the youth division sides at both Talleres and Atletico… Started playing with Renato Cesarini of Rosario at age 13… Renato Cesarini has produced notable names such as Santiago Solari, Javier Mascherano and Martin Demichelis… Started his youth career by playing between Central Cordoba of Rosario and Rosario Central… Born on Aug. 21, 2001.

NOONAN ON COMI...

"Camilo’s got passion for the game. He’s electric in his personality and the way that he plays. His smile will light up a room! I think the fans at Riggs are going to find him to be a fan favorite in terms of some of the things he does with the ball. It’s going to be a lot of fun to coach and a lot of fun to have [with the team]."

Dawson Malcolm

DEFENDER • CLOVER, S.C. • CHARLOTTE SOCCER ACADEMY

Dawson Malcolm will come to Clemson as a prolific defender… One of the top prospects from South Carolina… Former member of Discoveries Soccer Club… Was invited to attend the GPS FC Bayern National Team camp in 2018… Represent GPS abroad during the summer of 2019… Had a prolific prep career while playing with Clover HS… Committed to play at Clemson on Dec. 14, 2020.

NOONAN ON MALCOLM...

"We try to get the best players in the state of South Carolina year in and year out, and I think Dawson is one of those players… I think that a lot of people are going to find that, similar to Ben Erkens, he didn’t have a lot of hype during the recruiting process, but we’ve had our eye on him for two and a half years and we’re excited that he’s going to be a Tiger."

Tim Ströbeck

FORWARD • HÄSSLEHOLM, SWEDEN • HÄSSLEHOLMS IF

Tim Ströbeck will arrive in Clemson as an accomplished forward after earning caps with Hässleholms IF in Division 2 of Sweden’s men’s league… Has been a part of Hässleholms IF’s starting XI since he was 16… Has already scored two goals during domestic cup competition with his club this season… Known as a quick forward who uses his size and eye for goal to be a lethal scoring threat… Possesses excellent vision in the offensive third… Turned down a professional contract from a club in Italy’s Serie-C… Set to arrive at Clemson in the fall of 2021 as a true freshman… Born on Sept. 7, 2001.

NOONAN ON STRÖBECK...

"He’s a versatile forward who can play out wide or up [at the] front. He has a great nose for the goal and has played at a very high level over there [in Sweden]... In terms of his character, he has the drive to be the best player that he can possibly be, which is what you get out of a Scandanavian player."