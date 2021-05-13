Clemson freshman named All-American

Clemson, S.C. - Freshman midfielder Megan Bornkamp became the 19th All-American in program history and first since Sam Staab in 2018, being named to the 2020-21 United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-America on Thursday afternoon.

Of the 50 student-athletes selected across the three All-America teams, the Mooresville, N.C native is just one of two freshmen to earn the status this season, joining Lia Godfrey of Virginia.

“Obviously it is a wonderful accolade for Megan and it is fully deserved,” said Head Coach Eddie Radwanski. “For a freshman to come in and help and impact the team the way she did is a credit to her. She has this drive and desire to try and be the best so this is just a small step for what’s to come for her but it is nice to see other coaches have recognized what she brings to a team. Individually, I am happy for Megan as she has a great passion for the game - you love to see players get rewarded for that.”

Netting a team-leading eight goals in 2020-21, four of those coming as game-winners, Bornkamp solidified herself as one of the top players in the league, leading all Atlantic Coast Conference freshmen for goals this season. Among her eight goals, the freshman tallied multi-goal games on two separate occasions.

Playing and starting in all 19 games, Bornkamp led the team with nearly 1,700 minutes of action. She had previously earned a spot on the ACC All-Freshman and Third Team this fall.

This year’s All-Americans will be recognized as part of the United Soccer Coaches College Awards Ceremony, which will be made available to view online as a digital event beginning June 30.