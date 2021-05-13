Clemson freshman named All-American
by - 2021 May 13, Thu 15:30
Bornkamp is one of only two freshmen to earn the honor this season. (Clemson athletics photo)
Bornkamp is one of only two freshmen to earn the honor this season. (Clemson athletics photo)

Clemson, S.C. - Freshman midfielder Megan Bornkamp became the 19th All-American in program history and first since Sam Staab in 2018, being named to the 2020-21 United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-America on Thursday afternoon.

Of the 50 student-athletes selected across the three All-America teams, the Mooresville, N.C native is just one of two freshmen to earn the status this season, joining Lia Godfrey of Virginia.

“Obviously it is a wonderful accolade for Megan and it is fully deserved,” said Head Coach Eddie Radwanski. “For a freshman to come in and help and impact the team the way she did is a credit to her. She has this drive and desire to try and be the best so this is just a small step for what’s to come for her but it is nice to see other coaches have recognized what she brings to a team. Individually, I am happy for Megan as she has a great passion for the game - you love to see players get rewarded for that.”

Netting a team-leading eight goals in 2020-21, four of those coming as game-winners, Bornkamp solidified herself as one of the top players in the league, leading all Atlantic Coast Conference freshmen for goals this season. Among her eight goals, the freshman tallied multi-goal games on two separate occasions.

Playing and starting in all 19 games, Bornkamp led the team with nearly 1,700 minutes of action. She had previously earned a spot on the ACC All-Freshman and Third Team this fall.

This year’s All-Americans will be recognized as part of the United Soccer Coaches College Awards Ceremony, which will be made available to view online as a digital event beginning June 30.

Comment on this story
Print   
Clemson legend to be inducted into National College Baseball Hall of Fame
Clemson legend to be inducted into National College Baseball Hall of Fame
DeAndre Hopkins to be featured on new cereal for charity
DeAndre Hopkins to be featured on new cereal for charity
Report: Trevor Lawrence to be limited at rookie minicamp
Report: Trevor Lawrence to be limited at rookie minicamp
Clemson freshman named All-American
Clemson freshman named All-American
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Soccer Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest