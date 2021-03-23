Clemson forward named ACC player of week

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - Clemson sophomore forward Maliah Morris has been named ACC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week.

Morris tallied a career-high five points in Clemson’s 3-1 win over Georgia on Saturday, playing a role in all three goals. She recorded her second career brace in the contest, scoring a goal in each half and logged an assist on the Tigers’ first goal of the game. After Georgia struck first, an assist from Morris helped Clemson find the equalizer just minutes later.

A goal from the Germantown, Maryland, native in the 15th minute proved to be the game-winner, and she added a goal in the second half to extend the Clemson advantage to 3-1. Morris now leads the team in assists with four, is third on the team in goals with five and second in points with 14.