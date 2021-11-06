Clemson falls to Virginia in ACC semifinals

CARY, N.C. - The Clemson women’s soccer team battled hard for 90 minutes at WakeMed Park on Friday night in the ACC semifinal match, but Virginia’s goal early in the second half proved insurmountable. The Tigers (12-6-1) were held scoreless for just the second time this season, which has been their best from an offensive production standpoint since the turn of the millennium.

The Tigers recorded three shots and one shot on goal in the first half compared to the Cavaliers’ two shots and one shot on goal. Clemson saw great success on the defensive end, holding the number one team in the nation to limited offensive opportunities.

Just a couple minutes into the second frame, ACC Offensive Player of the Year Diana Ordoñez knocked home a cross to give the Cavaliers (16-1-2) the only goal of the match. Clemson’s dynamic offense fought for an equalizer for the remaining 40 minutes, but Virginia’s defense was content to keep numbers behind the ball and thwart the relentless Clemson attack.

"Our girls played extremely hard and left everything out on the field," said Head Coach Eddie Radwanski. "I was really pleased with the first half in which we created some opportunities. Sometimes the difference in the game is just inches, and a couple of those chances didn't go for us. Virginia took advantage of their opportunity, and that's why they're the number one team. Now it's time to get some rest and recovery, and we are looking forward to the NCAA tournament."

Next up, Clemson awaits its seeding in the NCAA Tournament to be announced during the selection show on Monday, Nov. 8 at 4:30 p.m. The tournament will begin on Friday, Nov. 12.

