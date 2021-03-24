Clemson earns consensus No. 1 ranking

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson men’s soccer is the consensus No. 1 team in the nation after taking the top spot in this week's polls by United Soccer Coaches, College Soccer News, and TopDrawerSoccer.com. Tuesday’s poll by United Soccer Coaches marks the fourth consecutive week that Clemson (11-2-1) has sat atop the association’s Top 25 Spring Rankings, along with it serving as the 36th week in program history that Clemson has ranked No. 1. Clemson is one of four ACC programs listed in this week’s Top 25 Spring Rankings by United Soccer Coaches, as the Tigers are joined by Pittsburgh (No. 5), Wake Forest (No. 6), and North Carolina (No. 16). Clemson remains atop the rankings following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over NC State on March 20 at Historic Riggs Field. TopDrawerSoccer.com announced Tuesday morning that Clemson freshman defender Hamady Diop had been named to its Team of the Week. The honor comes after Diop’s game-winning goal from the penalty spot in the 87th minute against NC State. Diop’s goal was the first of his career and came in just his third appearance for Clemson. Against the Wolfpack, Diop played 90 minutes at center-back while also registering two shots.

Clemson men’s soccer will return to action on Saturday, March 27, against Boston College (1-2) in Newton, Mass. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.