Clemson coaches recognized as Coaching Staff of the Year

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Head Coach Mike Noonan and Clemson's men's soccer staff, consisting of Phil Jones, Camilo Rodriguez and Rob Thompson were named the 2021 NCAA Division I men's Coaching Staff of the Year, United Soccer Coaches announced on Friday. This marks the second time Clemson's staff has earned the recognition, the first coming in 2015.

Noonan led the Tigers to a 16-5-2 finish and the program's third National Championship, as well as its third-straight ACC Atlantic Division title. All this success came despite losing three First-Team All-ACC players last spring to the MLS Draft, a tremendous testament to the staff's work this season.

Clemson finished the season 12-0-1 when scoring the game's first goal, and 8-0 when carrying a lead into halftime. Noonan in his Clemson career is exceptional when playing with a lead, as his teams are 120-8-8 when scoring first and 84-5-4 when leading at the break.

After falling in each of the previous two seasons in penalty shootouts, Noonan's team rebounded to advance in the NCAA tournament in both the quarterfinals and semifinals en route to the national title via the shootout. All nine attempted Clemson penalties in shootouts were successful, and goalkeeper George Marks saved three of the nine penalties he faced.

The 2021 iteration of Clemson United included five All-ACC contributors, one of whom, Oskar Ågren, was named a Second-Team All-American and a MAC Hermann trophy finalist.