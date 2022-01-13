ACC paces top tier of Directors' Cup standings

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference leads all conferences with four schools among the top 10 of the final fall Division I LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings released Thursday morning.

The ACC’s seven member schools among the top 25 and 12 schools among the top 55 are also the most of any conference. Clemson is currently 26th in the standings after scoring its most points with the men's soccer national title (100) and also scoring in football (16th; 58.5) and women's soccer (33rd; 25).

“Our teams enjoyed an outstanding fall season capped by three NCAA Championships,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “The continued excellence shown by our student-athletes is inspiring, and I look forward to continuing to watch our winter programs compete with our spring competitions right around the corner.”

Notre Dame (second place), North Carolina (sixth), Florida State (ninth) and Pitt (10th) lead the ACC in the current standings. They are followed among the top 25 by No. 13 Wake Forest, No. 16 NC State and No. 25 Louisville.

Syracuse (33rd), Duke (46th), Virginia Tech (51st) and Virginia (54th) also stand among the top 55.

National championships by NC State in women’s cross country, Florida State in women’s soccer and Clemson in men’s soccer highlighted the ACC’s fall sports seasons overall. In addition, 10 ACC football teams earned invitations to bowl games, and Louisville and Pitt both reached the semifinals of the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship.

Clemson ranked No. 6 for the fall sports standings last season after top-10 finishes in football (3), women's soccer (5) and men's soccer (9).

The updated LEARFIELD Cup standings with results from winter sports will be published in early April.

The LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution's finish in NCAA Championships.

Complete standings and the scoring structure can be found on NACDA’s website at www.directorscup.org.