On to the Elite 8: Clemson upsets No. 3 UCLA in thriller

Zachary Wagner

The No. 14-seeded Clemson women’s soccer team took all 110 minutes of regulation and overtime, as well as six penalty kicks in the shootout, before Hensley Hancuff saved the No. 3-seeded UCLA Bruins' sixth penalty shot to send the Tigers to the NCAA quarterfinals.

Clemson advances to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2006 and the fifth time in program history. The Tigers gained some redemption from UCLA knocking them out of the second round in the last NCAA Tournament, a 5-0 loss in Los Angeles in 2019.

Despite being outshot on the night 26-14, the Tigers defense stood tall against a UCLA attack that spent most of the game in the Clemson half of the field. Hancuff recorded nine saves in net for Clemson.

“We knew we were going to have to control space, this was a very talented team,” Clemson head coach Eddie Radwanski said after the victory. “Their grit and ability to grind and work and find a way. Our group showed up ready to find a way to win and we did that. I think they displayed what being a Clemson Tiger is all about tonight.”

Clemson now awaits the winner of No. 6-seed Arkansas and No. 11-seed Santa Clara for its opponent in the round of eight. The game will take place on May 9th at 5 p.m.

The first 30 minutes of the Sweet Sixteen matchup saw both teams' attacks try to find some footing while battling in the middle third of the field. None of Clemson’s four shots found the net and Hancuff made two very nice saves to keep UCLA off the board.

The teams headed to the locker rooms still deadlocked at no score, but the Bruins controlled possession for most of the final 15 minutes of play in the first half. UCLA outshot the Tigers in the first 45 minutes 11-6, and five of the Bruins shots were on net, compared to none for Clemson.

The first shot on goal for the Tigers ended up in the back of the UCLA net as Clemson took the lead in the 53rd minute of the match, 1-0. Maliah Morris sent a beautiful cross to the near post and found the right foot of Samantha Meredith who put the ball just past the outreached hand of the Bruins keeper.

The Bruins tied the game in the 87th minute of the game, taking advantage of a rebound right in front of the Clemson net to even the game at one. Both teams had a chance to win the game within the final two minutes, but both defenses stood tall and for the second game of the tournament, Clemson would settle it in overtime.

The first overtime period saw only one shot on goal by either team as Clemson got one on net in the 97th minute but it skirted past the goal post. Both teams fought for possession near midfield for most of the first overtime and the game headed to the second OT.

Neither team registered a goal there and for the second-straight tournament game, the Tigers would decide this one in penalty kicks -- joining that 2006 campaign for only the second time in school history to have back-to-back tournament games decided that way.

After a weather delay that lasted over an hour, the teams were back on the pitch for the PK shootout and it was a dandy.

Clemson converted on all six of its attempts and Hancuff dove to her right to stop the Bruins' sixth attempt. The ball nestled into her hands and as she stood up, the junior booted the ball up in the rain as the Tigers moved to the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time since 2006.

“We felt like she (Hancuff) was going to get a save and get us going,” Radwanski said about his keeper during the shootout. “Happy for Hensley. She’s a great kid and she’s worked her butt off and for her to get a game-winning save like that, it kind of topped off a great night.”

