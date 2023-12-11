|
WATCH: Clemson soccer strikes first in title game
2023 Dec 11 18:42- -
Tigers against the Irish for the College Cup Championship on Monday night.
Clemson went up 1-0 after a beautiful strike from 25 yards out by Brandon Parrish at the 27th-minute mark. Check out the wonderful goal below: WHAT. A. GOAL. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/d2tMag84SV 27' | GOALLLLL TIGERS
Brandon Parrish puts the Tigers up early!#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/3oJ7UmCxqh
Check out the wonderful goal below:
WHAT. A. GOAL. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/d2tMag84SV— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) December 11, 2023
27' | GOALLLLL TIGERS
