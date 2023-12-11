CLEMSON SOCCER

WATCH: Clemson soccer strikes first in title game

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Dec 11 18:42

Tigers against the Irish for the College Cup Championship on Monday night.

Clemson went up 1-0 after a beautiful strike from 25 yards out by Brandon Parrish at the 27th-minute mark.

Check out the wonderful goal below:

