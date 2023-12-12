|
Twitter reacts to Clemson winning another soccer title
Clemson defeated Notre Dame 2-1 for the 2023 Men's Soccer National Championship on Monday night.
It was the Tigers' fourth soccer title in program history, which is the most by any Clemson sport. With the win, Clemson joined Maryland, UCLA, and San Francisco as men’s soccer programs with four national championships (fourth-most all-time). Check out some of the celebratory reactions on X: 📍Clemson, SC You’re a Champion @bparrish1082 #MCollegeCup x @ClemsonMSoccer pic.twitter.com/6BZSa2dKrN Best fans in the country for the best team 🧡 🗣️ MEET US AT THE FACILTY TO WELCOME HOME THE HARDWARE 🏆 All the angles🤩🏆#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/9vJs64r1Ap We're loving the new look, @ClemsonMSoccer! What a win for our National Champions of @ClemsonMSoccer! I’m so proud of this team and @CoachMikeNoonan for an incredible season. https://t.co/CL1yuumUP0 This photo is framed in Dabo Swinney’s office. We’re going to need a new photo. HOW WE FEELING CLEMSON FAMILY?! 🏆 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 🏆@ClemsonMSoccer is the 2023 Men’s Soccer National Champions after defeating Notre Dame, 2-1, to claim its fourth title in program history!#MCollegeCup pic.twitter.com/AnrHja3WXT Champs. 🏆🧡#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/lRpenQL4pE Congratulations to our National Champions! I couldn't be more proud of @ClemsonMSoccer and @CoachMikeNoonan for all of their hard work this season. #ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/XaC4VqCLbB The scene at Downtown #Clemson as Tiger fans celebrate a second @ClemsonMSoccer National Championship in three years. pic.twitter.com/RLMcBRTulR 2x National Champ It was 728 days in between Clemson's 2016 and 2018 football National Championships and 729 days in between its 2021 and 2023 National titles in men's soccer. The 2023 Clemson men's soccer team is the fourth in program history to win the national championship, but the first to win the ACC championship and national championship in the same year. Good Morning, not just morning because we won the NATTY 😄🏆#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/OSzFiheDIa
In its rightful place 🏆#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/ZiOAh5uBxV
Thank you for coming out and supporting us tonight and all season long!#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/ywQyADTo40
ETA: 2:30 am#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/10SaWR8s8u
⭐️⭐️⭐️ ➡️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Fu5qtlIgy7
Congrats @CoachMikeNoonan and @ClemsonMSoccer!
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ https://t.co/gBpjnMnGIE
ACC Champ
All-American
4x All-ACC
25 career goals
24 assists
College Cup MVP
National Championship-winning goal
Mac Hermann Trophy 🔜❓
Could tell Sylla was special the first time he stepped on the pitch. He’ll leave as one of the best ever at Clemson. Legend. pic.twitter.com/MoCrqqndrx
December 12, 2023
Check out some of the celebratory reactions on X:
📍Clemson, SC
You’re a Champion @bparrish1082 #MCollegeCup x @ClemsonMSoccer pic.twitter.com/6BZSa2dKrN— NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 12, 2023
Best fans in the country for the best team 🧡
🗣️ MEET US AT THE FACILTY TO WELCOME HOME THE HARDWARE 🏆
All the angles🤩🏆#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/9vJs64r1Ap— Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 12, 2023
We're loving the new look, @ClemsonMSoccer!
What a win for our National Champions of @ClemsonMSoccer! I’m so proud of this team and @CoachMikeNoonan for an incredible season. https://t.co/CL1yuumUP0— Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) December 12, 2023
This photo is framed in Dabo Swinney’s office. We’re going to need a new photo.
HOW WE FEELING CLEMSON FAMILY?!— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) December 12, 2023
🏆 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 🏆@ClemsonMSoccer is the 2023 Men’s Soccer National Champions after defeating Notre Dame, 2-1, to claim its fourth title in program history!#MCollegeCup pic.twitter.com/AnrHja3WXT— NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 12, 2023
Champs. 🏆🧡#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/lRpenQL4pE— Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 12, 2023
Congratulations to our National Champions! I couldn't be more proud of @ClemsonMSoccer and @CoachMikeNoonan for all of their hard work this season. #ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/XaC4VqCLbB— Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) December 12, 2023
The scene at Downtown #Clemson as Tiger fans celebrate a second @ClemsonMSoccer National Championship in three years. pic.twitter.com/RLMcBRTulR— Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) December 12, 2023
2x National Champ
It was 728 days in between Clemson's 2016 and 2018 football National Championships and 729 days in between its 2021 and 2023 National titles in men's soccer.— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 12, 2023
The 2023 Clemson men's soccer team is the fourth in program history to win the national championship, but the first to win the ACC championship and national championship in the same year.— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 12, 2023
Good Morning, not just morning because we won the NATTY 😄🏆#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/OSzFiheDIa— Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 12, 2023
