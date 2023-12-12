CLEMSON SOCCER

Photo courtesy: Clemson Men's Soccer Twitter

Twitter reacts to Clemson winning another soccer title
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Dec 12 07:37

Clemson defeated Notre Dame 2-1 for the 2023 Men's Soccer National Championship on Monday night.

It was the Tigers' fourth soccer title in program history, which is the most by any Clemson sport.

With the win, Clemson joined Maryland, UCLA, and San Francisco as men’s soccer programs with four national championships (fourth-most all-time).

Check out some of the celebratory reactions on X:

