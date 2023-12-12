Twitter reacts to Clemson winning another soccer title

It was the Tigers' fourth soccer title in program history, which is the most by any Clemson sport.

With the win, Clemson joined Maryland, UCLA, and San Francisco as men’s soccer programs with four national championships (fourth-most all-time).

2x National Champ

ACC Champ

All-American

4x All-ACC

25 career goals

24 assists

College Cup MVP

National Championship-winning goal

Mac Hermann Trophy 🔜❓



Could tell Sylla was special the first time he stepped on the pitch. He’ll leave as one of the best ever at Clemson. Legend. pic.twitter.com/MoCrqqndrx — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) December 12, 2023

It was 728 days in between Clemson's 2016 and 2018 football National Championships and 729 days in between its 2021 and 2023 National titles in men's soccer. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 12, 2023

The 2023 Clemson men's soccer team is the fourth in program history to win the national championship, but the first to win the ACC championship and national championship in the same year. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 12, 2023