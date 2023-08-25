Tigers shutout Wolverines

CU Athletic Communications

OREM, Utah - Freshman Dani Davis scored her first-collegiate goal, and freshman Jenna Tobia netted her second of the season to propel the No. 19 ranked Clemson Women’s Soccer team to a 2-0 victory against the Utah Valley Wolverines in Orem, Utah on Thursday evening. The Tigers applied pressure early and the Clemson defense kept Utah Valley on edge to allow senior Halle Mackiewicz to finish with four saves for her third clean sheet of the season. “From a work ethic perspective, we are pleased with what we have done. Scored two goals, Halle as our goalkeeper, made a couple great saves and keeps a clean sheet. Anytime you get a win, we are going to celebrate so we are going to celebrate this tonight,” Head Coach Eddie Radwanski said. The Tigers were the first team to get anything going on the offensive side of the field finding an opening in the 24th minute of action. Senior Makenna Morris fielded a give-and-go pass just outside the penalty box and fired a shot to the lower left corner of the goal that required Utah Valley’s keeper to make a diving glove save to keep things even. Clemson made another push in the 36th minute after junior Renee Lyles got her head on the third corner kick the Tigers were awarded in the half, but the shot went wide left. Despite things being tied, 0-0, entering halftime, Clemson had outshot Utah Valley, 4-1, and taken four corner kicks compared to the Wolverines not having any. Clemson’s offense came out firing in the second half needing only three minutes to take the lead. Davis got her left foot on the ball to send a rocket into the lower left corner of the net to put Clemson on the board after a cross from Hal Hershfelt opened up the middle of the 18-yard box for a one-touch goal from Davis. The Wolverines made three-consecutive attempts to tie things with three shots on goal within a five minute span, but Mackiewicz made three saves, including diving saves in the 55th and 56th minute of play. “I don’t think anyone can score a goal without the support of your teammates on and off the field so to be able to celebrate here in Utah with them, there is nothing better than that,” Davis said. Mackiewicz read another shot attempt by the Wolverines perfectly in the 78th minute to tally her fourth save of the match. With less than 10 minutes left in the match, Jenna Tobia got the next best look for the Tigers with a shot to the top right, but Utah Valley’s keeper got her hands on it before it could find the back of the net. Back-to-back shots from Emily Brough and Tatum Short wound up blocked and off-target, respectively, as the Tigers maintained the 1-0 advantage. The Tigers struck again in the final four minutes of play after the Wolverines had a poor clear attempt on their defensive half. Tobia picked up the ball just past midfield and dribbled around three defenders to force a one-on-one opportunity with UVU’s keeper inside the 18-yard box. Her left-foot touch defeated the keeper to make it 2-0 and seal the victory. Clemson returns to action on Sunday, Aug. 27 facing Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah at 2 p.m. ET. .@halle_mack JUST DID THAT 🤯



📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/sP2xdIdJM3 — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) August 25, 2023 1-0 lead courtesy of Dani Davis 🤩 pic.twitter.com/bjapreKl6z — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) August 25, 2023 Jenna Tobia makes it 2️⃣-0️⃣ Tigers!



📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/t2weHj7K82 — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) August 25, 2023 Views from the first 45 📸 pic.twitter.com/Wp7kGCQ5R4 — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) August 25, 2023 No better way to celebrate this moment 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ShgWGzjJeI — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) August 25, 2023 THURSDAY NIGHT DUB ✅ pic.twitter.com/KRSNWXBbbq — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) August 25, 2023

