Tigers play to draw against Aggies

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - The No. 25 Clemson women’s soccer team opened their season with a 0-0 result against the Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday evening at Historic Riggs Field in front of more than a thousand people, despite great scoring opportunities from both squads.

“It was great to be back out at Historic Riggs Field,” said Head Coach Eddie Radwanski. “It was a very good game tonight between two great teams. [Texas A&M’s Head Coach G Guerrieri] G’s group is competitive, and their shape was a challenge. I’m really pleased with our performance so early in the season. The work ethic we put in was exceptional. If we can move forward with that type of commitment, we’re going to be in good shape. I also want to thank all the fans that came out tonight. You can feel that good energy and that drove the team, and we can’t wait to get back out there again on Sunday!”

The Tigers and Aggies battled from the first whistle, with Clemson registering three shots while Texas A&M saw three offensive opportunities of their own. Tiger goalkeeper Halle Mackiewicz dominated the back of the net in the first 45 minutes, coming up with two saves, including a vital punch out during the ninth minute of action.

In the second half, Clemson controlled the pace of the game and owned the battle for possession, tabbing several shots on goal from Hal Hershfelt, Megan Bornkamp, Renee Lyles and Makenna Morris. The Aggie keeper, Kenna Caldwell, continued to be a presence in goal, tallying seven saves as Mackiewicz added to her total of four.

Clemson outshot Texas A&M 11 to eight, with the Tigers putting seven of their shots on net. Mackiewicz finished the match with four saves and was one of seven Tigers to finish the match playing a full 90 minutes.

Clemson will return to Historic Riggs Field to host the Campbell Fighting Camels on Sunday, Aug. 22 at 6 PM. Admission to the match is free and fans can enter the stadium starting at 5 PM.

How 'bout the freshman, Maria Manousos, with her first career game!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/EFTSezvEN8 — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) August 18, 2022