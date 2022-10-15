Tigers pick up a draw against Syracuse

CU Athletic Communications by

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Clemson women’s soccer team (7-4-3, 3-3-1 ACC) picked up a point on the road with a 1-1 draw against Syracuse (8-5-2, 1-4-2 ACC) on Friday night at SU Soccer Stadium.

The Orange started off strong in the first half, earning three corner kicks in the first 15 minutes, but Clemson’s defense held strong to keep things at bay. The Tigers took control soon after as sophomore Renee Lyles took advantage of a rebound off the Syracuse goalkeeper and buried the ball into the bottom right corner of the net in the 17th minute for her fourth goal of the season. Clemson held on to the 1-0 advantage heading into the second half.

Each team had many opportunities in the first 45 minutes as Clemson registered nine shots and seven corner kicks while Syracuse recorded six shots and four corner kicks.

Both teams scrapped in the second half as junior goalkeeper Halle Mackiewicz came up big with some important saves as the Clemson defense held strong until the Orange’s offense broke through in the 74th minute. Jenna Tivnan found the back of the net capitalizing on one of Syracuse’s two corner kicks in the second half. Both teams attempted to find the game-winner but to no avail as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Tigers registered eight shots and six corner kicks to Syracuse’s eight shots and two corner kicks in the second half.

Up next, the Tigers will host two straight ACC matches at Historic Riggs Field, taking on No. 12 Duke on Thursday night and Boston College on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. on Thursday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Both matches can be streamed on ACCNX.