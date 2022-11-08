Tigers make ninth straight NCAA Tournament appearance

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Tigers (8-4-5, 4-3-3 ACC) are set to compete in their ninth straight NCAA Tournament and 23rd in their 29 seasons as a program, earning a No. 5 seed announced by the NCAA on Monday. This marks the 14th time in program history that the Tigers will host the first round as they are set to take on Vanderbilt (11-4-4, 5-3-2 SEC) at Historic Riggs Field on Friday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. With a win against the Commodores, the Tigers would face the winner of fourth-seeded Northwestern and SIUE.

Clemson and Vanderbilt have faced off five times, with Clemson holding a 3-0-2 advantage. Most recently, the Tigers and Commodores fought to a 0-0 draw at Historic Riggs Field in 2019.

The Tigers are 12-18-12 in the NCAA Tournament all-time, advancing in eight of the 12 draws. Last season, Clemson lost in the first round to Alabama by a final score of 1-0. The previous year, the Tigers went to their fifth Elite Eight after defeating No. 3 UCLA in the Round of 16.

The match will be streamed live with details to be announced. The full NCAA Women’s College Cup Bracket is linked HERE.

Ticket prices are $8 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Clemson students get in for free with their All In student rewards app. Advanced mobile tickets will be available on Wednesday on ClemsonTigers.com.