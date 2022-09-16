Tigers earn highest ranked home win since 2018 with victory over No. 6 Notre Dame

Press Release by

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 24 Clemson women’s soccer team (5-1-2) impressed in the ACC opener against formerly undefeated No. 6 Notre Dame (7-1) on Thursday night at Historic Riggs Field and registered their highest ranked home win since Sept. 20, 2018 when the Tigers took down the Virginia Cavaliers, 1-0. This marked the second straight win over the Fighting Irish after beating them at home in an exciting 3-2 matchup in the ACC Quarterfinals last fall.

The Tigers and Fighting Irish shared possession and battled back and forth in the first 20 minutes until the 21st minute of the match when the Tiger offense broke through. A beautiful through ball by centerback Harper White set up senior Caroline Conti for a perfect delivery to Sami Meredith who banged the ball in the bottom right corner of the net. Three saves from junior keeper Halle Mackiewicz and an impressive performance by the Clemson backline helped keep the Notre Dame offense at bay. Clemson outshot the Fighting Irish six to four while the Notre Dame keeper registered no saves in the half.

Clemson came out of the break with all the momentum as it didn’t take long for the Tigers to grab another goal. Emily Brough registered her third goal in her first career start off an assist from Hal Hershelt and Harper White in the 58th minute, marking White's career-high. Clemson is the only team in eight matches to score on the Fighting Irish twice this season. Mackiewicz recorded another three saves for a new season-high of six and is the only keeper Notre Dame has seen thus far who has held their stout offense to a scoreless outing.

“This is the most difficult conference in the country, and Notre Dame came into the match 7-0,” said Head Coach Eddie Radwanski. “We knew this was going to be a blockbuster game and credit to our kids for showing up and being ready. Harper White’s been phenomenal as she has great range and passing, and as a senior her confidence is emerging, and I’m so happy for her. Halle is just getting better and better in the goal. Her presence is evolving, and it’s hard to get a shutout in soccer, so to walk out of here with a 2-0 victory, that’s pretty impressive.”

“Thank you to the fans and Central Spirit tonight. You guys came out and were loud, and it was a great game.”

The Tigers will continue ACC play next Thursday, Sept. 22 as they take on Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. and will be streamed on ACC Network.

Have yourself a night, 1️⃣!!



That's the fifth save of the match for Halle Mackiewicz 👀 pic.twitter.com/FUH4Z9vbf8 — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) September 16, 2022

THAT’S EMILY’S THIRD GOAL OF THE SEASON!!! IN HER FIRST START IN A CLEMSON UNIFORM! 👏👏



Harper White is a BEAUTIFUL ball for her first assist of the season ‼️ pic.twitter.com/zscFZhgds9 — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) September 16, 2022

HALLE!!! WHAT A SAVE FOR THE JUNIOR 👊 pic.twitter.com/XOwnxkdSl0 — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) September 16, 2022