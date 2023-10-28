BREAKING

CLEMSON SOCCER

Photo courtesy: Clemson Men's Soccer Twitter

Tigers earn draw against North Carolina State
2023 Oct 28

Raleigh, N.C. – Mohamed Seye scored his fifth goal of the season to put the Tigers on the board in the 86’ and No. 10 Clemson men’s soccer finished with a 1-1 draw against NC State in the 2023 regular season finale. Based on the result, as well as other results around the conference, the Tigers earned the No. 4 seed in the 2023 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship and a first-round bye. Clemson ends the regular season with a 9-3-3 overall record and 4-2-2 record in the ACC.

In his first game-action since September 9, Seye corralled a loose ball on a corner kick by Ousmane Sylla and snuck it past the NC State keeper for the equalizer. The Tigers had plenty of opportunities on offense in the previous 85:00, getting off 12 shots, including eight on goal. NC State’s Samuel Terranova had a career game, however, making seven saves on the night to keep one of the league’s most high-powered offenses at bay.

Earlier, in the 81’, NC State’s Hakim Karamoko broke the scoreless tie with a rocket to the top left corner of the goal to give the Wolfpack the 1-0 advantage, a lead they would hold for just five minutes before Seye’s level.

Clemson has earned a first-round bye in the 2023 ACC Tournament and will play the winner of the November 1 No. 5/No. 12 game on Sunday, November 5. Kickoff and ticket information will be provided at a later date.

