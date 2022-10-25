Tigers comeback from halftime deficit to top UMass

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers (9-5-1, 2-4-1 ACC) earned a comeback win over UMass (6-3-7, 1-1-5 Atlantic 10) on Monday night thanks to three second-half goals. Three different Tigers found the back of the net as Clemson earned the victory, ending a three-match losing streak.

Clemson came out hot to start the match and created numerous scoring opportunities. The Tigers outshot UMass, 14-2, within the first 45 minutes. Despite Clemson's domination, the Minutemen scored first in the 34th minute to earn a 1-0 halftime advantage.

Clemson responded by scoring three goals within 18 minutes of each other. Enrique Montana struck first for the Tigers for his first career goal, placing a left-footed shot perfectly off the far post and in. Less than two minutes later, Joey Skinner converted a header off a corner kick from Alvaro Gomez to give Clemson a 2-1 lead.

During the 68th minute, Brandon Parrish took an incredible touch off a long ball and dribbled into the penalty area, hitting a shot that was saved by the goalkeeper, but Isaiah Easley was right there to put away the rebound and seal the win for the Tigers.

Clemson's defense silenced the Minutemen’s efforts during the second half, as UMass only recorded four shots, with one on goal. Clemson outshot UMass 27-6 over the full 90 minutes.

“I’m very happy,” said Head Coach Mike Noonan on the victory. “Sometimes we make things difficult on ourselves, conceding the goal completely against the run of play, but I thought the response was fantastic. Good to see Enrique score after all these years, and Isaiah Easley the freshman getting his (first) goal as well.”

Up next, Clemson hosts NC State at Historic Riggs Field on Friday, Oct. 28th. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will stream on ACCNX, with Senior Night festivities beginning at 6:30 p.m.

