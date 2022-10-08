Tigers and Panthers battle to a draw

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The No. 23 Clemson men’s soccer team secured a hard-earned point on Friday night against No. 25 Pitt, playing the Panthers to a 1-1 draw in a hostile road environment. The Tigers earned four points total in their back-to-back road ACC matchups.

“I was very proud of the guys,” said Head Coach Mike Noonan on the performance. “It was two tough ACC games in less than a week and I’m really proud we were able to grit out the point. I thought we might have deserved more. We faded a little in the second half, but I was really proud of the way the team played.”

A back and forth first half seemed destined for a scoreless ending until an Alvaro Gomez corner kick found the head of Adam Lundegard. The center back flicked the ball past the keeper into the right side netting to put Clemson up 1-0 just before halftime.

The lead did not last too long, as in the 51st minute, a ball behind the Clemson back line was one-timed past goalkeeper Joseph Andema to level the score. It marked his first goal allowed in 501 minutes played as the Tigers’ keeper.

The teams traded chances for the remainder of the half, with both teams testing the keepers. Andema was up to the task for Clemson, making a diving save to his right late in the match to keep it level. Both keepers made four saves en route to the draw.

Up next, the Tigers return home for a non-conference battle with the UNC Greensboro Spartans on Tuesday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with the match slated to stream on ACCNX.