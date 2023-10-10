CLEMSON SOCCER

Sylla scored two goals in Clemson's win over No. 21 Louisville and also recorded an assist versus Winthrop last week. (Clemson athletics photo)
Tiger earns Clemson's first ACC player of the week honor this season
by - 2023 Oct 10 14:05

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Clemson senior midfielder Ousmane Sylla earned Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week honors, while Syracuse sophomore goalkeeper Jahiem Wickham was selected ACC Defensive Player of the Week.

A native of Dakar, Senegal, Sylla netted his second career brace in the Tigers’ 4-0 win over No. 21 Louisville on Friday. Sylla got the Tigers on the board in the 53rd minute against Louisville and followed with a goal in the 80th minute. He also recorded an assist in Clemson’s 4-1 win over Winthrop on Tuesday.

Wickham earned a pair of clean sheets last week in Syracuse’s 1-0 wins over Colgate and No. 13 North Carolina. On Tuesday, Wickham made a pair of saves against the Raiders. The Orange then went on the road and defeated the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, backed by Wickham's four saves. The native of Brampton, Ontario, made a pair of stops over the last five minutes of action to preserve the shutout.

Week 6 of conference play features six matches this weekend. Three games will be televised, including a doubleheader Friday on ACC Network, with Notre Dame at Virginia Tech at 6 p.m. and NC State at Duke at 8 p.m. In a rematch of the 2022 ACC Championship Game, Clemson plays at Syracuse on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPNU.

2023 ACC Offensive Player of the Week

Aug. 29 – Forster Ajago, Gr., F, Duke; Matthew Roou, Jr., F, Notre Dame

Sept. 5 – Gage Guerra, Jr., F, Louisville

Sept. 12 – Gage Guerra, Jr., F, Louisville

Sept. 19 – Stephen Annor Gyamfi, Fr., F, Virginia

Sept. 26 – Damien Barker John, So., F, Louisville; Quenzi Huerman, Gr., F, North Carolina

Oct. 3 – Nick Pariano, Sr., M, Duke

Oct. 10 – Ousmane Sylla, Sr., M, Clemson

2023 ACC Defensive Player of the Week

Aug. 29 – Alex Svetanoff, R-Fr., GK, Louisville

Sept. 5 – Trace Alphin, Jr., GK, Wake Forest

Sept. 12 – Julian Eyestone, Fr., GK, Duke

Sept. 19 – Timi Adams, Jr., GK, Virginia Tech

Sept. 26 – Bryan Dowd, Sr., GK, Notre Dame

Oct. 3 – Joey Batrouni, Jr., GK, Virginia

Oct. 10 – Jahiem Wickham, So., GK, Syracuse

