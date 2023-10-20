Sylla notches hat trick as No. 15 Tigers roll BC

Brooks Thomason by Correspondent -

No. 15 Clemson (9-3-2) trampled Boston College (3-8-4) 6-0 on Friday night at Historic Riggs Field on Senior Night in what was a magnificent game for the Tigers all 90 minutes. The game started with Clemson on the gas pedal, looking to score. Two crosses came in for Clemson early in the seventh and tenth minutes, but both were headed off-target and wide. In the 13th minute, Nathan Richmond worked the magic he has all season long, and he cut inside to a pass that missed a Clemson player. In the 15th minute, Ousmane Sylla played a beautiful trivela pass into Richmond, who missed his shot just wide of the left corner. In the 22nd minute, a cross from Arthur Duquenne hit Boston College’s keeper Brennan Klein but he dropped it and Alex Meinhard put it in for Clemson to strike first. A minute later, Alex Meinhard took a shot which was saved, but Richmond collected it, did a roulette, and was tripped for a penalty. Sylla stepped up, slotted it into the bottom right corner and doubled the lead for the Tigers. The senior scored on senior day for Clemson, and he wasn’t done. In the 31st minute, Sylla received a pass at the top of the box, sliced between two defenders and put it past the keeper. In the 34th minute, a cross from Richmond found Meinhard near post and he finished it in the bottom left corner. Clemson was running rampant in the first half. At half, Clemson led 4-0 with 16 shots compared to Boston College’s one. A dominating half for the final regular season home game for Clemson. The second half started just how the Tigers wanted it to go. In the 50th minute, Meinhard received a pass from Sylla, and he finished it in the top right corner. In the 60th minute, Boston College sufficed back-to-back corners, but both chances went to nothing for the Eagles. In the 62nd minute, Meinhard received a long ball, and shot it bottom right but was saved. Sylla took the rebound, went around the keeper and scored. Ousmane Sylla earned his first career hat trick. After Clemson’s sixth goal, the game slowed down immensely. Boston College had their one and only shot on goal in the 80th minute. Augustine Boadi’s shot was saved easily by first-year Clemson goalkeeper Logan Brown. The Tigers cruised to a 6-0 victory. After the game, Clemson Coach Mike Noonan credited his team by saying, “We played relentless and ruthless for the entirety of the game. That was the gameplan.” Clemson plays one more regular season game next Friday at N.C. State, while Boston College finishes their regular season at home against Syracuse. Getting it done 😤



Alex nets the first goal of senior night! pic.twitter.com/LhbJvtp2Z7 — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 20, 2023 On target 🎯



📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/6PHnkmdtbJ — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 20, 2023 Special moment for Sylla on senior day 🧡#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/KnLvhsX40C — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 20, 2023 HOW DID HE DO THAT 🤯#SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/ujIuwtRhx4 — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 20, 2023 Make that a brace for Meinhard 🔥



📺 ACCN pic.twitter.com/oHNXQwe8Hz — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 20, 2023 🧢 Hat's off to Sylla



It's the first career hat trick for #10 and the first-ever hat trick for the program against BC! pic.twitter.com/6DZYcn5tRu — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 20, 2023 The seniors 🧡



Thank you for being such integral parts of this team.



Always #ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/6o9uwhq2IP — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 20, 2023

