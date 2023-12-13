Ousmane Sylla named MAC Hermann finalist

Clemson, S.C. – The United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) announced today the three men’s finalists for the 2023 MAC Hermann trophy, with senior Ousmane Sylla one of three selected by NCAA Division I men’s soccer coaches. The MAC Hermann Trophy is the most coveted individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer and has been awarded annually since 1967. Most recently, Duncan McGuire (Creighton) received the award for his outstanding intercollegiate performance last season. The other two 2023 finalists joining Sylla are Western Michigan senior forward Charlie Sharp and Wake Forest senior defender Garrison Tubbs. The 2023 MAC Hermann Trophy banquet will be held at the historic Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis on Jan. 5, 2024, to formally announce this year’s winner. A native of Dakar, Senegal, Sylla led the Tigers in goals, assists and points on the season. He was also named the MVP for both the ACC Tournament and the College Cup, as well as first team All-ACC, first team All-Atlantic Region and first team All-America. Sylla finished the year ranked 14th nationally in total goals (13), eighth in total assists (10), and fifth in total points (36). He also finished 10th nationally in game-winning goals (5). He led the Tigers to their second NCAA Championship in three seasons, scoring a goal on Monday night against Notre Dame to put the Tigers up 2-0 at the time. Sylla is now the 11th Hermann finalist from Clemson and third since 2019.