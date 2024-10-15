Noonan picks up 400th win as Tigers top Royals

With the win, Noonan became the 27th head coach in NCAA history to earn 400 wins and is the 5th all-time winningest coach among active head coaches.

Queens jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the 26:02 mark, but less than 30 seconds later, Wahabu Musah tied the match off an assist from Antonio Illuminato. Queens regained the lead with 31:23 on the clock, but for the second game in a row, Clemson scored three unanswered goals to put the match away.

Ransford Gyan scored for the second-straight game to tie the game at 2 with 10:00 remaining in the first half, before Alex Meinhard put one in the back of the net to give Clemson a 3-2 lead heading into halftime. In the 65’, Tyler Trimnal scored on an assist from Arthur Duquenne to give Clemson the two goal win.

Up next, the Tigers host Upstate on Tuesday, October 22, in a 7:00 p.m. match at Historic Riggs Field.