No. 9 overall seed Tigers host Charlotte in NCAA Tournament

TigerNet Staff by

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 9 seed Clemson men’s soccer program is set to open its 2023 NCAA Tournament journey on Sunday evening, hosting Charlotte in the Round of 32 inside Historic Riggs Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN+. The Tigers earned a first-round bye with a national seed after capturing their fifth ACC Tournament Championship last weekend. Charlotte defeated High Point on Thursday night in the first round, 1-0, to advance to the Round of 32 to face the Tigers. Clemson owns a 12-7-3 record all-time against the 49ers. By Brooks Thomason Clemson head men’s soccer coach Mike Noonan previewed the NCAA Tournament and hit on a number of topics earlier this week, talking to the ACC Network. Noonan expressed that this year’s ACC tournament win was like no other, starting with 14 new players joining the Tigers. The team’s quick chemistry and “coming together” cumulated into another ACC championship for Clemson, which the coach described as a “fantastic achievement”. During the ACC Championship penalty kicks, Noonan expressed to be calm. “In order to take a penalty, that's the most important thing.” During a penalty, he stays calm and “breathes with the players. Although the top three seeds fell, Noonan credited the difficulty of Carolina, with them being listed as a three-seed in the NCAA tournament but a seven-seed in the ACC tournament. Clemson is ranked as a nine seed going into the NCAA tournament and faces Charlotte on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET), and that speaks to the difficulty of playing in the ACC, where nine ACC teams are in the NCAA tournament this year. Speaking about tournament MVP and first-team ACC player Ousmane Sylla, Noonan said, “He’s a special young man… he plays with a smile on his face and he brings joy to all his teammates and us as a staff. Knowing his story and how he's come so far with us but how he's come so far since he left his home in Senegal.” Noonan credits Sylla’s determination on the field, in the classroom and in life. “Not only was he All-ACC as a soccer player, but he was also All-ACC academic last year. Here’s a guy where his second or third language is English…he works at everything he does, and he’s such a joy to coach and be around.” Sylla’s work on the field boosted the Tigers to another ACC championship. In the 18 games and 14 starts Sylla has had this season, he scored 10 goals and notched nine assists. Moving to the NCAA tournament, Noonan said the ACC is “the most competitive and sought-after conference in the country.” Noonan said he gives the players rest after the ACC tournament but wants to stay sharp and keep at it, so as to not lose their form. Noonan said teams have already faced elimination when you are on bye like the Tigers were this week. They come into Historic Riggs, coming off the emotions, on a high. Finally, Coach said of his NCAA bracket, “You begin with the end in mind, and I’ve filled out the end of the bracket, but I won’t tell you who I have winning it,” he said jokingly. Clemson will play Charlotte on Sunday after their 1-0 victory against High Point on Thursday.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now