No. 9 Clemson earns draw against Virginia

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 9 Clemson Tigers earned a 1-1 draw against Virginia after a defensive battle at Historic Riggs Field on Thursday night. “There were moments where we played quite well, very dominant and we have been very good at creating chances but unfortunately, we couldn’t knock some in the back of the net. We needed more than just the one and it wasn’t from a lack of creating it, sometimes that happens in the game where it just doesn’t bounce your way,” Head Coach Eddie Radwanski said. "I told the team ‘these things happen, you have to put it behind you and let’s focus on our game Sunday with Virginia Tech’.” The action was slow to start in the first-half as the Tigers were trailing by one after Jill Flammia got one past goalkeeper Halle Mackiewicz at the eight-minute mark. However, the Tigers responded back in the 33rd minute as junior Renee Lyles was able to even the score for Clemson. Graduate Sami Meredith was able to guide the ball towards the right-hand side of the field, to find Lyles in scoring position in the front of the net. Meredith passed it to Lyles, who found the ball with her left foot and kicked it just past Virginia’s keeper on the left-hand side to end the half at 1-1. The goal marked the third of the season for Lyles while Meredith picked up her second assist of the year. Both the Tigers and the Cavaliers battled defensively in the second half as neither team was able to find the back of the net to seal a victory. Mackiewicz finished the match with three saves and the Tigers recorded a total 12 shots on goal. Up next, the No. 9 Clemson Tigers will travel to Blacksburg, Va. to face-off against Virginia Tech on Sunday. Kick-off is slated for 3 p.m. and the match will be streamed on ACCNX. Battled 'til the end. 💪



The Tigers are back at it for a 3 p.m. kickoff on Sunday in Blacksburg against Virginia Tech. pic.twitter.com/K58zKHoAQA — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) October 6, 2023 On the board courtesy of @Renee3Lyles 💪 pic.twitter.com/991hsxqXtw — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) October 5, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now