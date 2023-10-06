CLEMSON SOCCER

Photo courtesy: Clemson Athletics
Photo courtesy: Clemson Athletics

No. 9 Clemson earns draw against Virginia
by - 2023 Oct 6 07:42

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 9 Clemson Tigers earned a 1-1 draw against Virginia after a defensive battle at Historic Riggs Field on Thursday night.

“There were moments where we played quite well, very dominant and we have been very good at creating chances but unfortunately, we couldn’t knock some in the back of the net. We needed more than just the one and it wasn’t from a lack of creating it, sometimes that happens in the game where it just doesn’t bounce your way,” Head Coach Eddie Radwanski said. "I told the team ‘these things happen, you have to put it behind you and let’s focus on our game Sunday with Virginia Tech’.”

The action was slow to start in the first-half as the Tigers were trailing by one after Jill Flammia got one past goalkeeper Halle Mackiewicz at the eight-minute mark. However, the Tigers responded back in the 33rd minute as junior Renee Lyles was able to even the score for Clemson.

Graduate Sami Meredith was able to guide the ball towards the right-hand side of the field, to find Lyles in scoring position in the front of the net. Meredith passed it to Lyles, who found the ball with her left foot and kicked it just past Virginia’s keeper on the left-hand side to end the half at 1-1.

The goal marked the third of the season for Lyles while Meredith picked up her second assist of the year.

Both the Tigers and the Cavaliers battled defensively in the second half as neither team was able to find the back of the net to seal a victory. Mackiewicz finished the match with three saves and the Tigers recorded a total 12 shots on goal.

Up next, the No. 9 Clemson Tigers will travel to Blacksburg, Va. to face-off against Virginia Tech on Sunday. Kick-off is slated for 3 p.m. and the match will be streamed on ACCNX.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Clemson leads in most to make ESPN's Top 25 true freshmen
Clemson leads in most to make ESPN's Top 25 true freshmen
No. 9 Clemson earns draw against Virginia
No. 9 Clemson earns draw against Virginia
Two Clemson pros seen as potential trade targets for Panthers
Two Clemson pros seen as potential trade targets for Panthers
Clemson's Hester named national coach of the year
Clemson's Hester named national coach of the year
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Soccer Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week