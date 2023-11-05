CLEMSON SOCCER

Clemson equalized the score in the first half with a Mackenzie Duff header, but FSU scored the second half's lone goal for a 2-1 ACC Championship victory (Clemson athletics photo).
Clemson equalized the score in the first half with a Mackenzie Duff header, but FSU scored the second half's lone goal for a 2-1 ACC Championship victory (Clemson athletics photo).

No. 7 Tigers fall to No. 1 Seminoles in ACC Championship
by - 2023 Nov 5 15:16

The No. 7-ranked Clemson women’s soccer team had a bid for a first-ever ACC Championship come up short Sunday versus No. 1 Florida State at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, NC), 2-1.

The top-seeded Seminoles (16-0-1) got on the board early with a long-distance goal from Onyi Echegini, sending a volley to the net from just outside the box almost seven minutes in.

Third-seeded Clemson’s answer came on a set piece in the 29th minute, where Dani Davis lofted a pass from a corner kick and Mackenzie Duff headed in the equalizing goal, her sixth score of the season.

The Seminoles finished the first half with a 5-4 shots advantage and the sides even with shots on goal (2 each). The Tigers (15-3-3), making a first title game appearance since 2002, were called for seven fouls to FSU’s three, and Tigers head coach Eddie Radwanski was tabbed with a yellow card shortly after Clemson’s Caroline Conti picked up the half’s lone on-field yellow card of the first half herself.

FSU turned up the pressure in the second half and forced multiple saves from ACC goalkeeper of the year Halle Mackiewicz, and in the 57th minute, the Seminoles took advantage of a turnover in Clemson’s end of the field and Beata Olsson sent a pass on the ground for Echegini to dive in feet-first ahead of a Clemson defender for her second goal of the game.

FSU’s Cristina Roque came up with her third save of the game in the 69th minute on a Samantha Meredith shot that Roque stuck a foot out to deflect.

Roque and Mackiewicz finished knotted at three saves.

“This was a high-level game today. For me, everytime we play games like this, I know it helps our team to get better. I know talking to Brian, he feels like his team gets better as well. It is great preparation for the NCAA tournament and trying to move forward and I thought from a playing perspective, it was a great showing for women’s soccer. There were some moments where we played some great football out there, we were just unfortunate to not be able to pull out the win,” Head Coach Eddie Radwanski said.

Two of Clemson’s three losses this season came versus Florida State this season, with a 4-2 home loss the other to open ACC play in September. The title was a fourth-straight ACC crown for the Seminoles.

The Tigers will find out their NCAA Tournament path at 4 p.m. on Monday (NCAA.com stream).


Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
No. 7 Tigers fall to No. 1 Seminoles in ACC Championship
No. 7 Tigers fall to No. 1 Seminoles in ACC Championship
Updated bowl projections after Clemson's upset of No. 12 Notre Dame
Updated bowl projections after Clemson's upset of No. 12 Notre Dame
Clemson-Georgia Tech Vegas odds
Clemson-Georgia Tech Vegas odds
Clemson's defense continues to shine by the numbers
Clemson's defense continues to shine by the numbers
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Soccer Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts