No. 5 Tigers grab road shutout win at BC
by - 2024 Sep 13 21:32

Boston, Mass. – Fifth-ranked Clemson men’s soccer (3-1-1, 1-1-0 ACC) defeated Boston College (2-1-3, 0-1-1 ACC) 1-0, for their first conference win of the season. The Tigers pushed their winning streak against Boston College to six games.

Misei Yoshizawa scored the first goal of the match in the 72’. Joran Gerbet sent the ball across the field to Yoshizawa, who used his left foot to curl the ball high into the left corner of the goal.

Joseph Andema made four saves on the night to earn his second shutout of the season. The Tigers out-shot the Eagles 13-12, earned four saves to BC’s three and earned 11 corner kicks compared to just two for Boston College.

During a scoreless first half, Clemson dominated possession of the ball with eight shots compared to just one for BC.

Next up, the Tigers continue their road trip, heading to Holy Cross. The Tigers take on the Crusaders at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 16 at the Linda Johnson Smith Soccer Stadium.


