No. 14 Tigers take on No. 7 UNC for ACC title
CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 14 Clemson men’s soccer program is set to face #7 North Carolina in the 2023 ACC Championship game on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. and will be shown live on ESPNU.
The No. 4 seeded Tigers overpowered No. 9 seeded Louisville on Wednesday night to secure their 11th appearance in the ACC Championship game. Ousmane Sylla recorded his fourth career braces, while Arthur Duquenne turned in a career-high three assists to lead the Tigers to a 5-1 win. No. 7 seed North Carolina outlasted No. 6 seed Syracuse, 3-1, on Wednesday. Martin Vician scored two goals, and Andrew Cordes stopped a career best eight shots for the Tar Heels. Clemson owns a 31-28-7 record all-time against North Carolina and a 6-5 record against the Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament. Tickets for Sunday's game are free for any student with an ACC school ID. For all others, tickets are $10 for adults, and FREE for anyone under 18.
