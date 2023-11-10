No. 14 Tigers take on No. 7 UNC for ACC title

The No. 4 seeded Tigers overpowered No. 9 seeded Louisville on Wednesday night to secure their 11th appearance in the ACC Championship game. Ousmane Sylla recorded his fourth career braces, while Arthur Duquenne turned in a career-high three assists to lead the Tigers to a 5-1 win.

No. 7 seed North Carolina outlasted No. 6 seed Syracuse, 3-1, on Wednesday. Martin Vician scored two goals, and Andrew Cordes stopped a career best eight shots for the Tar Heels.

Clemson owns a 31-28-7 record all-time against North Carolina and a 6-5 record against the Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament.

Tickets for Sunday's game are free for any student with an ACC school ID. For all others, tickets are $10 for adults, and FREE for anyone under 18.