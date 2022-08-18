No. 25 Clemson to host Texas A&M at Riggs Field Thursday night

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 25 Clemson Women’s Soccer team hosts Texas A&M at Historic Riggs Field on Thursday night to officially begin the 2022 season, marking the first official Clemson Athletics event of the season. The match is set to kick off at 7 p.m. and slated to stream on ACCNX. Admission is free to the public.

The Tigers and Aggies have only met three times in the history of both programs with Texas A&M leading the series 2-1. The teams most recently met in 2021 when Texas A&M claimed a 3-1 victory in College Station, Texas. The Aggies will hit the field for the first time as well as they return 21 players. They are led by Maile Hayes and Barbara Olivieri who accumulated 19 and 13 points in 2021, respectively.

Megan Bornkamp returns for the Tigers after an unbelievable sophomore campaign, leading the team with 30 points and 10 goals. She was also second on the team in assists with ten and was named an All-American for the second consecutive season. Hal Hershfelt, Renee Lyles and Makenna Morris will also return after all-conference caliber play, along with many other weapons.