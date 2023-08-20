No. 25 Clemson crushes Gardner-Webb with record-setting performance

CLEMSON, S.C. – Six different Tigers scored a goal and the No. 25 Clemson women's soccer team downed Gardner-Webb 9-0 for the first win of the season at Historic Riggs Field. Clemson recorded a school-record 58 shots on the night and the Tigers held Gardner-Webb scoreless, shotless, and cornerless on the night. The Tigers opened the scoring quickly, with Mackenzie Duff netting her first goal of the season in the second minute of the game, assisted by Jenna Tobia. Makenna Morris buried her first goal of the season in the 15th minute, on an assist by Gabby Gambino, before Sami Meredith scored just over a minute later. “All those goals are something you enjoy seeing because it’s a mini-reward for the players and the work they put in but we’re not just one player on our team. We have a diverse group that can attack and defend in many different modes and the strength of the group is, the group,” Radwanski said. Emma Wennar netted back-to-back goals for her first brace of her career, scoring the last goal of the first half and first goal of the second half. Meredith added her second goal of the day, this time in the 73’, for the second brace of her career. Renee Lyles netted a PK goal in the 78th minute, before Jenna Tobia sent a corner kick into the far side of the net for her first goal as a Tiger, just over one minute later. Meredith then headed in another Tobia corner, giving her the first hat trick of her career. “Three goals is great anywhere but it’s really special to get them here at Riggs,” Meredith said. Up next, the Tigers will compete in their first away games of the season as they will head to Utah to take on Utah Valley and the University of Utah next week. The match against Utah Valley (9:30 p.m. on Thursday) will be streamed on ESPN+ and the game against Utah (2 p.m. next Sunday) will be streamed on the PAC-12 network. JENNA TOBIA SCORES HER FIRST CAREER GOAL IN UNREAL FASHION! 🤯



📺 ACCNX#SCTop10 @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/9LYKEpMVla — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) August 21, 2023 A BEAUTY from @makennaa_morris 👏 pic.twitter.com/EAqVNpKwgS — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) August 20, 2023 A beautiful header by Mackenzie 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/QGlZyZFlSg — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) August 20, 2023 Shots worth celebrating 🤩 pic.twitter.com/jmierE5zr7 — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) August 20, 2023

