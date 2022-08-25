No. 18 Clemson to play Western Carolina on Thursday Night

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 18 Clemson women’s soccer team hits the road for the first time this season when it takes on Western Carolina at Catamount Athletics Complex on Thursday night. The match is set to kick off at 7 p.m. and slated to stream on ESPN+. Live stats are available here.

This marks only the third time that Western Carolina and Clemson meet in the history of the programs with the Tigers leading the series, 2-0. The Catamounts are coming off two straight draws to Mount St. Mary's and Navy. Sophomore Abbie Wise anchors the Catamount's backline this season, coming off a freshman campaign where she started in all 20 matches and was named to the 2021 SOCON All-Tournament Team. Forward Kirsten Hahn looks to be an offensive threat as her 10 points was tied for second on the team last year and was named to the 2021 SOCON All-Freshman team.

Sophomore Renee Lyles has started right where she left off after an impressive freshman campaign, earning her first brace of the season against Campbell while also adding an assist to a no-look goal from senior Caroline Conti. Freshman Emily Brough began her freshman career off with a bang, registering her first career goal in her first ever appearance for the Tigers. Sydney Minarik and Caroline Conti were crucial in the win over Campbell, registering two goals and an assist between the pair while Mackiewicz tallied three saves.