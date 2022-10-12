CLEMSON SOCCER

Clemson dropped to 8-3-1 overall and host Virginia this Saturday. (Clemson athletics photo)
No. 18 Clemson falls to UNCG at home
2022 Oct 12

CLEMSON, S.C. – UNC Greensboro (9-1-3, 2-0-0 SoCon) defeated No. 18 Clemson (8-3-1, 2-2-1 ACC) on Tuesday night at Historic Riggs Field by a final score of 2-1. Despite outshooting the Spartans nine shots to five, the Tigers only found the back of the net once, while UNCG capitalized on its chances twice.

Clemson was able to produce several scoring opportunities. Three out of the Tigers’ nine shots, two by Hamady Diop and one by Ousmane Sylla, were on goal. However, the Spartans’ keeper, Niclas Wild, was able to stop all but one.

A scoreless first half seemed imminent as the Tigers went back and forth with the Spartans, but Marco Alfonso put Greensboro on the board with under eight minutes left in the frame.

The Spartans’ lead did not last long; in the 51st minute, Sylla finessed a right-footed shot into the corner to give Clemson the equalizer. Sylla’s goal featured a crucial assist from Nathan Richmond in the box.

Greensboro soon responded with a goal of their own from captain Ethan Conley. That goal proved decisive, as Clemson was unable to capitalize off seven corner kicks in the second half.

Up next, Clemson will play host to Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Historic Riggs Field. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. with the match slated to stream on ACCNX.

