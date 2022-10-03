No. 17 Tigers score late to grab first win at UNC since 2013

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Clemson United came out on top of a pivotal ACC match at Chapel Hill on Monday night, defeating the Tar Heels 1-0 thanks to a late goal by Joey Skinner, his first of the season. The win marks the Tigers' first at Chapel Hill since 2013, and improves No. 17 Clemson to 8-2 (2-2 ACC) on the season.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in an extremely physical first half. The Tigers committed 11 fouls to North Carolina’s eight, with both teams picking up a yellow card en route to a scoreless frame.

The second half saw the teams trade chances, but the physicality and stern defense persisted. Late in the match, Clemson, on its third consecutive corner kick, finally broke the deadlock. Alvaro Gomez’s cross found the head of Joey Skinner whose first goal for the Tigers proved decisive in the 77th minute.

The Tigers’ defense held strong for the remainder of the match, allowing just two shots on goal. The match was notably chippy, with Clemson committing a season high 22 fouls across the 90 minutes.

Freshman goalkeeper Joseph Andema earned his fifth clean sheet in as many starts for the Tigers in what was his first appearance in an ACC match. He still has yet to allow a goal while stopping 13 shots on the season.

Up next, Clemson again hits the road to take on No. 10 Pitt on Friday, Oct. 7. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. with the match set to broadcast on ACC Network.