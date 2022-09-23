No. 14 Tigers lose road matchup with Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The No. 14 Clemson women’s soccer team (5-2-2) fell to Wake Forest (7-1-2) 4-1 on Thursday night for their first ACC loss of the season.

The Tigers maintained the ball well in the first 20 minutes of the match although neither Clemson nor Wake Forest were able to register a shot. That was until the 25th minute when Caroline Conti assisted Maliah Morris on a beautiful strike in the top left corner of the net outside of the box for her first goal of the season. With the assist, Conti has now registered 50 points in her career. Wake Forest responded and found the equalizer less than a minute later and netted a goal once again to head into the second half up 2-1.

The Demon Deacons continued to press as they came out of the locker room with momentum, breaking through once again in the 54th minute and sealed the win with another goal in the 60th minute.

Clemson ended the evening with 14 shots and three shots on goal while Wake Forest registered 10 shots and five shots on goal.

“Congrats to Wake Forest,” said Head Coach Eddie Radwanski. “We made three mistakes, and they punished us each time. We cannot score a goal and then conceed one right after the kickoff. We still have things to fix and work on as we move forward. We will regroup and get ready for a challenging game against Florida State.”

The Tigers will hit the road once again as they battle the defending National Champions Florida State on Sunday in Tallahassee. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. and will be streamed on ACCNX.