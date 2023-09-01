No. 11 Clemson downs Furman

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson, S.C. – Behind four first-half goals, No. 11 Clemson downed Upstate-rival Furman, 4-1 on Thursday night at Historic Riggs Field. Three Tigers netted their first goal of the season and 19 Tigers saw action on the field. “We got off to a great start scoring four goals, some of them were really spectacular. You can’t take winning for granted, winning is hard, you have to pursue it,” Head Coach Eddie Radwanski said. “We played very well, we got the result, beat a good team so now we will get ready and fired up for Sunday’s game.” Megan Bornkamp opened the scoring for the Tigers, with a header off the foot of Jenna Tobia in the 6’. Tatum Short netted her first goal of her career in the 18’, launching a shot into the top right corner of the net just out of reach of the Furman keeper to give the Tigers the early 2-0 advantage. “It feels awesome, I feel like I haven’t scored in a couple of games so it feels good to be back,” Bornkamp said. “And to be able to play with these girls, it’s just so fun being out here and being back at Riggs.” Clemson continued the first-half scoring barrage, as Mackenzie Duff netted a goal in the 33’ on an assist from Dani Davis, while Hal Hershfelt launched her first goal of the season into the net to give the Tigers a 4-0 lead at halftime. Furman’s Norah Roller netted a goal for Furman in the 72’, marking the first time all season anyone had scored a goal against the Tigers. Up next, Furman welcomes Western Carolina to Historic Riggs Field for a 6:00 p.m. matchup on Sunday, September 3. Thursday night DUB at Riggs 💪✅ pic.twitter.com/tVMJRE2u0Y — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) September 1, 2023 First career appearance for @addyholgorsenn 😄



