No. 1 Wake Forest blasts No. 10 Clemson

Press Release by

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 1 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-0, 3-0 ACC) outscored the No. 10 Clemson Tigers (7-2, 1-2 ACC) 6-1 Saturday night at Historic Riggs Field. Despite outshooting Wake Forest with 19 shots to Wake’s 14, Clemson was only able to get the ball to the back of the net once.

The Tigers were able to produce plenty of scoring opportunities throughout the game. Seven out of Clemson’s 19 shots were on goal. Hamady Diop had the most shots for Clemson with four total. The Demon Deacons keeper was on his game, saving six of the seven shots that came his way.

About 15 minutes into the game, Wake Forest’s Babacar Niang put the Demon Deacons on the board first with a shot from outside the penalty box. Their next goal would come off of a corner kick, as Cooper Flax passed the ball to Hosei Kijima who knocked the ball in for a goal.

Clemson got several opportunities to start a comeback late in the first half, but were unable to capitalize. Wake Forest would go on to score four more times in the second half before Brandon Parrish converted a penalty kick for Clemson’s lone goal of the evening.

Up next, Clemson hits the road to take on North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. with the match set to broadcast on ACC Network.