CLEMSON SOCCER

The No. 1-ranked Tigers improved to 2-0 on the season with a 2-0 win. (Clemson athletics photo)
The No. 1-ranked Tigers improved to 2-0 on the season with a 2-0 win. (Clemson athletics photo)

No. 1 Tigers top Spartans
by - 2022 Aug 29, Mon 21:54

CLEMSON, S.C. – The top-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team advanced to 2-0-0 on Monday night in a 2-0 victory over USC Upstate (0-2-0). Tim Ströbeck and Isaiah Reid tallied their first goals of the season, while freshman goalkeeper Joseph Andema earned a clean sheet in his first career start in front of a crowd of over 3,000 at Historic Riggs Field.

Clemson opened the scoring when Ousmane Sylla beat his defender along the goal line, cut inside and found a wide open Ströbeck. The Swedish sophomore calmly took a touch and struck a perfect shot into the top left corner to put the Tigers up in the 15th minute.

The first half concluded without many chances to note, but the Tigers added the pressure in the second frame. Sylla continued to dominate on the ball, creating opportunities on several occasions that nearly resulted in goals. However, it wasn’t until the 70th minute that Joey Skinner broke free inside the box and found Isaiah Reid for a tap-in goal that put the game firmly out of reach.

The remainder of the game flew by with Clemson controlling possession and cruising to their first shutout victory of the season.

Up next, the Tigers hit the road for the first time on Friday, Sept. 2 to take on their rival South Carolina. The match will begin at 7 p.m. and stream on ESPN+.

Comment on this story
Print   
No. 1 Tigers top Spartans
No. 1 Tigers top Spartans
Swinney updates latest on injuries and more going into game week
Swinney updates latest on injuries and more going into game week
Clemson updates on stadium enhancements, new features and gameday traditions
Clemson updates on stadium enhancements, new features and gameday traditions
247Sports predicts Clemson's path in ACC, Playoff
247Sports predicts Clemson's path in ACC, Playoff
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Soccer Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest