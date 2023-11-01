Tiger named ACC goalkeeper of the year, nine make all-conference total

Halle Mackiewicz named ACC goalkeeper of year, nine Tigers make all-conference total

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – After setting the new all-time Clemson record for single-season shutouts with 13, Halle Mackiewicz has been named the ACC Goalkeeper of the Year as she becomes the first Tiger to earn the accolade. Clemson women's soccer also had nine Tigers named throughout the First Team All-ACC, Third Team All-ACC and the All-Freshman Team, the conference announced on Wednesday. Voting for the awards was conducted by the league’s 14 head coaches. Goalkeeper of the Year, Halle Mackiewicz As she wraps up an incredible senior season on the pitch, Mackiewicz has made history in her career at Clemson. In the 2023 season alone, Mackiewicz has recorded 13 total clean sheets, to set the new Clemson all-time record for single-season shutouts. The keeper has tallied up 44 saves this season and has started all 19 matches for the Tigers. Mackiewicz becomes the first Clemson Tiger to be named Goalkeeper of the Year and the second keeper in ACC history to receive the honor as the conference created the award just before the 2022 season. All-ACC Graduate midfielder Hal Hershfelt has earned her fifth consecutive conference honor as she has been named to the First Team All-ACC. Hershfelt has been named to the Second Team (‘21,’22), Third Team (2020-21) and the All-Freshman Team (‘19) as she rounds out her career by earning a spot on the First Team for the first time in her career. In the 2023 season, Hershfelt has recorded six points with four assists and one goal. Along with her individual honor of Goalkeeper of the Year, Mackiewicz was also named to the First Team All-ACC as she earned her first career-conference honor. Mackiewicz continues to lead the nation in shutouts with 13 and has a current goals-against average of .485 as she leads the ACC and is ranked 16th in the nation. The senior has a current save percentage of .830 and has recorded 128 saves in her career. The Tigers keeper also earned her first Defensive Player of the Week honor after recording a shutout against highly ranked Arkansas, earlier in the season. Makenna Morris has been named to the First Team All-ACC after her incredible senior season for the Tigers. The defender has led the team in points and goals for majority of the season as Morris has tallied a career-high of 22 points and has netted eight goals for the Tigers. Morris leads the ACC in game-winning goals with four, which ties her for 27th in the nation. The defender also picked up two Defensive Player of the Week honors for her outstanding performances this season. Senior Megan Bornkamp earns her fifth consecutive conference honor as she has been named to the Third Team All-ACC for the second time in her career. Bornkamp has been listed on the Second Team (‘22), First Team (‘21), Third Team and All-Freshman Team (2020-21). In the 2023 season, Bornkamp has a total of 10 points as she has netted two goals and is credited with six assists. Graduate forward Caroline Conti earned her second conference honor as she has been voted to the Third Team All-ACC for the second time in her career. Conti is ranked fourth on the team in points (13) as she has recorded five goals and three assists in the 2023 campaign. Conti reached a career milestone of 90 games played for the Tigers as she has recorded 24 goals and 19 assists in her Clemson career. For the first time in her career, Harper White earns a conference honor as she has been named to the Third Team All-ACC. White has tallied two assists this season and is a key component of the Tigers starting back-line. Alongside Conti, White also reached a career milestone of 90 games played as she is close to completing her fifth and final season for Clemson. For the 2023 ACC All-Freshman Team, three Tigers earned their place as Dani Davis, Tatum Short and Jenna Tobia all received their first conference honor in their first season on the pitch. Davis has started all 19 games for the Tigers and is another key member of the Tigers starting back-line. In her freshman season, Davis has recorded eight total points as she has tallied six assists and has netted one goal for the Tigers. Short and Tobia have started 18 out of 19 games for the Tigers as the two newcomers have made a huge impact for Clemson. Tobia is ranked second on the team in points as the freshman has tallied 16 total points in her first season with the Tigers. The forward leads the group in assists with eight, ranking her 32nd in the nation and has netted four goals in the 2023 campaign. In her first season for Clemson, Short has also impressed as she has recorded three assists and two goals for the Tigers, earning her seven points in her freshman campaign. The freshman trio were also named to the Top Drawer Soccer’s Top 100 Freshman to Watch as all three Tigers were ranked in the Top-25; Clemson was the only institution to have three athletes represented within the Top-25. The Clemson Tigers had nine total athletes represented across the First, Third and All-Freshman Team and had their first individual award winner in Mackiewicz since 2018. Up next, the Tigers will head to Cary, N.C. to compete in the semifinal round of the ACC Championships. No. 3 seeded Clemson will take on No. 2 seed Notre Dame on Thursday, November 2nd as they will look to secure their place in the ACC Title Match. Kick-off is slated for 5:30 p.m. and the match will be broadcasted on the ACC Network.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now